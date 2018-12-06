Select Page
An Environmental Organization that educates, informs and inspires people to action for a more sustainable future for our world.
We are an international, nonprofit environmental forum whose purpose is to educate and inspire people to action towards a more sustainable future.  We assemble and connect citizens, educators, students, businesses, nonprofits, and global leaders to explore sustainable solutions for today’s most pressing challenges.

Our Sponsors

2019 SPONSORS

Mission

EarthX is an international nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to educating and inspiring actions for a more sustainable future worldwide. We connect the global community in ways that help create positive change, and ensure the future for our children and grandchildren.

Events

EarthX hosts the world’s largest gathering of environmentally concerned citizens, educators, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and global leaders. Our annual event includes 3 days of exhibitions, a film festival, music, entertainment, learning, discussions, and conferences.
Impact

EarthX facilitates partnerships that make change happen. Our partners represent industries across the globe, including media, energy, technology, government and more – innovative organizations committed to sustainability and making the world a cleaner, better place.
Community

EarthxLeague provides you with stories and connections to people and organizations who are at work to create a sustainable world for all life and future generations. Find people who share your passion and who are focused on environmental education and awareness.

EXPO

EXPO – Earthx2019
A Global Gathering of Exhibits, Conferences, Film, Food and Fun.
Theme: WATER FOR ALL!
April 26-28, 2019
Fair Park
Dallas, Texas
USA

 

CONFERENCE

EarthxConference
An Unparalleled Way to Learn, Connect, Collaborate and Advocate.
April 25-28, 2019
Fair Park
Dallas, Texas
USA

FILM

EarthxFilm
Explore, Educate, Entertain and Elevate with Film and Interactive Media.
April 19-28, 2019
Fair Park and Various Venues
Dallas, Texas
USA

EDUCATION

EarthxEDU
Helping Teachers Teach the Next Generation of Kids to Care for the Earth.
Field Trip Day – April 26, 2019
Fair Park
Dallas, Texas
USA

EarthxGlobalGala

GLOBAL GALA

An Eco-Star-Studded Evening of Elegance

Friday, April 26 • 6:30PM - 11:00PM

An eco-star-studded evening of elegance that will celebrate progress, hope, innovation and a global shift toward a more sustainable future for all. Proceeds from this GlobalGala will go towards year-round educational activities and environmental awareness.

EarthxBanquet

Network, Listen & Learn

A Series of Informative Talks

Join in the movement.

Dine with fellow advocates and show your support for a cleaner, more sustainable planet. Get inspired and energized by a global lineup of government, industry and environmental leaders, discussing the latest in clean solutions and ways to help create a sustainable world at one of nine lunch and dinner banquets from April 25-27.

LIVE STREAMING

EarthX Green Speaker Series

Hear expert speakers and panelists share their knowledge and views on all things green. From the state of the ocean, to wildlife conservation, to actions you can take in your community, they share breakthrough innovations, practical home remedies, and many other ways you can help build a sustainable future for our world.

Stream it or see it LIVE at the Centennial Stage in the Automobile Building at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas - April 26-28

Our Purpose

Our earth is not merely a resource for us—it is the source of life. EarthX brings together the latest environmental initiatives, discoveries, research, innovations, policies and corporate practices. We connect, educate and inspire people to take actions that create solutions for a sustainable future.

To Connect Our Global Community

Supporting awareness and celebrating progress, hope and innovation through the world’s largest environmental exposition and programming initiative.

To Help Create A Sustainable World

Sharing ideas for businesses, organizations and the general public on ways to make positive changes in their work and lives.

To Be A Leading Environmental Forum

Facilitating opportunities for businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to share their initiatives and make a positive impact on the environment.

To Help Discover Solutions

Allowing the cross-pollination of initiatives, discoveries, research, innovations, policies and corporate practices to affect positive change and reshape our world.

Change
Happens
Here

Our Initiatives

There is a difference between simply understanding the issues and actively participating in activities that protect our earth.  Learn more and bridge the divide.

Investment

Shifting private investment to creating sustainable solutions.

Policy

Making a positive change through our collective voice.

Emissions

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions with solutions and targets.

Water

Creating clean links between watersheds, rivers and seas.

Renewables

Decreasing emissions and supporting a clean energy future.

Ocean

Supporting stewardship by reducing plastics and other waste.

Get Involved

Connect with others and take ownership in the global effort to sustain our earth by getting involved. 

Attend

Donate

Pledge

Share

Be a Sponsor

Be an Exhibitor

Be a Volunteer

Join EarthxLeague

Join the

EarthxLeague

EarthxLeague is a NETWORK of people and organizations who are all working to create a more sustainable world for future generations. Here you can read stories about their activities and find ways to get involved.

By signing up and joining the EarthxLeague Network, you can stay informed, in touch and in step with other people and organizations who are involved in sustainability and environmental efforts in your community and around the world and learn about ways that you can participate.

In the EarthxLeague Network, you will find people who share your passions and are focused on environmental education and awareness. Join us in making the EarthxLeague Network the world’s largest and most collaborative place for environmental action and the go-to source for the latest stories and information about the initiatives, discoveries, research, innovations, policies, and corporate practices that are reshaping our world.

JOIN
Participants

Without the involvement of businesses, organizations, thought leaders and visionaries, we could not help create positive solutions to safeguard the future of our planet. Learn more about those who are making change happen.

Sponsors

Exhibitors

Filmmakers

Performers

Coming Soon

Speakers

Download the

EarthxApp

Planning for Earthx2019 is faster and easier with the EarthxApp. View maps, agendas, plan routes through Expo, Conference, Film and Education attractions.

EarthxImpact

Change Happens Here.

EarthX partners with innovative organizations across multiple industries that are committed to sustainability and making the world a cleaner, better place. Our partners are leading the way in making our world a more eco-friendly place, for now and the future.

Helping Palau Go Green

EarthX has partnered with GridMarket, a web platform designed to help the Republic of Palau achieve 45% renewable energy generation by 2025. The partnership will focus solar photovoltaics, wind power, and battery storage. 

Paving the Way for Corporate America.

A hand-picked group of top change-makers convene at EarthX for the Future 500 Summit to explore how best to find common ground, build trust, resolve conflict, and mobilize markets and philanthropy to tackle humanity’s greatest challenges.

EarthX Leads Pledge to Strike Out Straws.

Over 500 million single-use plastic straws made from petroleum are used every day in the U.S. Once discarded, they require over 200 years to break down, which adds to plastic debris in our landfills and oceans.

Plant Trees. Change Lives.

EarthX is partnering with Trees for the Future, a Maryland-based nonprofit that is committed to ending hunger and poverty in sub-Saharan Africa and to empowering rural communities around the globe to take action to protect the environment.

Leading by Example.

EarthX partnered with Occidental Petroleum Corporation to host the EarthX Responsible Oil & Gas Conference, covering initiatives and technologies that can enable oil and gas companies to achieve sustainability in their operations.

Leading the Way on Sustainable Energy.

Energy giant Shell is all about delivering efficient, environmentally friendly solutions to meet society’s energy demands. And as part of that commitment, has partnered with EarthX to highlight several of Shell’s conservation initiatives.

Taking Hydration and Nutrition to a New Level

EarthX was instrumental in connecting Equinox Harvest, makers of natural birch waters, to TetraPak, an industry leader in cardboard drink packaging.

Caretakers of Repellency.

EarthX was instrumental in Accuro AgriServices joining forces with the JJ Barea Foundation Hurricane Maria Relief Fund, a crowdfunding campaign for relief efforts in Puerto Rico to donate all-organic pest control spray.

Veterans + Farming = Progress

EarthX was involved when FARM (Farmers Assisting Returning Military) received a home donated by the Veterans Community Project, an organization that provides transitional housing for veterans.

Planting the Seeds of Environmental Change.

EarthX was proud to support the Great Seed Bomb of the Native Prairies Association of Texas established by the Dallas Parks Foundation.

Turning Awareness to Action in Art and Media

To engage and inspire future generations to protect our planet, we have engaged 17,000 students in environmental programs and partnered with Big Thought to develop a K-12 STEAM-based environmental curriculum.

Protecting Our World with Organic Pest Control.

EarthX events helped consumers find green pest control options from partner Eco Friends Pest Control, which makes eco-friendly pest control options with zero synthetic chemicals and educates people on green solutions.

Sustainability is Not a Destination.

When Maria Boccalandro attended the first EarthX (then Earth Day Dallas) in 2011, she stopped by for a visit to the Dallas County Community College District exhibit booth.

Strengthening the Spirit with Yoga, Dogs, and Dirt

The Warrior Spirit Project was an EarthxPitch Veteran Winner. Their mission is to restore the soul and strengthen the spirit of veterans and first responders through Yoga, Dogs, Dirt, and meaningful community engagement.

Let's Be Friends. Let’s Collaborate.

EarthX is proud to partner with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in roundtable discussions at our events and look forward to collaborating with them on areas of transmission grid modernization and energy storage.

WATCH IMPACT VIDEO

Read More Stories About

Climate

Earth

Water

Cities

Energy

Videos

Photos

EarthxSimpleTruths

A lot of the most powerful concepts that drive the efforts behind many sustainability and conservancy initiatives can be summed up in some very basic simple truths.

Read them here

Wear this BLUE to show you’re GREEN.

Show your colors. Support the cause. Influence others and make Mother Earth proud by rocking one of our EarthxShop T’s – NOW available for purchase online HERE, or at our booth at EXPO-Earthx2019. Four styles to choose from – with more coming soon. Get yours while they last!


EarthxShop

